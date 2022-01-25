Quick Hits: The Actionable Items Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings mailbag: Who will draw interest at trade deadline? - MLive

They should be able to move at least one – Nick Leddy. He hasn’t played well enough offensively or defensively (one goal, 11 points, team-worst minus-21 rating), but he is a veteran, mobile, puck-moving defenseman with ample postseason experience who would draw interest from a playoff contending club. The Red Wings traded a second-round pick to the New York Islanders for Leddy. Could they get one back for him? Probably not, but they’ll take what they can get for a player they aren’t going to re-sign.

Namestnikov, Staal, Greiss and others are given at least passing mention. Khan also answers a question about Berggren perhaps getting a look (it’s not a very good answer from a person who is supposed to have access to the locker room where he’s allowed to ask the kind of questions he doesn’t know the answers to).

Around the League

But I think people have to start with their friends and their family and that’s where it comes from. It’s not okay. It’s just not okay. It’s a bad look. It’s a bad look for the league, but fans, too. We need fans and everybody. We need everybody to make this feel like a place where everyone feels comfortable.

Canucks President, Hockey Operations and Interim General Manager Jim Rutherford announced today that Émilie Castonguay has been named Assistant General Manager.

Castonguay becomes the first female Assistant General Manager in team history.



