Quick Hits: The Actionable Items Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings mailbag: Who will draw interest at trade deadline? - MLive
They should be able to move at least one – Nick Leddy. He hasn’t played well enough offensively or defensively (one goal, 11 points, team-worst minus-21 rating), but he is a veteran, mobile, puck-moving defenseman with ample postseason experience who would draw interest from a playoff contending club.
The Red Wings traded a second-round pick to the New York Islanders for Leddy. Could they get one back for him? Probably not, but they’ll take what they can get for a player they aren’t going to re-sign.
Namestnikov, Staal, Greiss and others are given at least passing mention. Khan also answers a question about Berggren perhaps getting a look (it’s not a very good answer from a person who is supposed to have access to the locker room where he’s allowed to ask the kind of questions he doesn’t know the answers to).
Around the League
Disappointment, anger, hope: P.K. Subban discusses anti-Black racism in hockey - Sportsnet
But I think people have to start with their friends and their family and that’s where it comes from. It’s not okay. It’s just not okay. It’s a bad look. It’s a bad look for the league, but fans, too. We need fans and everybody. We need everybody to make this feel like a place where everyone feels comfortable.
Canucks President, Hockey Operations and Interim General Manager Jim Rutherford announced today that Émilie Castonguay has been named Assistant General Manager.— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 24, 2022
Castonguay becomes the first female Assistant General Manager in team history.
DETAILS | https://t.co/92bL8fQTUv pic.twitter.com/lvwbWApcCQ
Castonguay joins the Canucks from Momentum Hockey where she became the first female NHLPA Certified Agent in Canada in 2016, representing numerous players at all levels including the NHL, AHL, Junior and internationally.
“Émilie has extensive experience, is driven to succeed, and has a strong reputation in hockey for her intelligence and work ethic,” said Rutherford. “She will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiation, managing the collective bargaining agreement, and her voice will be heard in all aspects of hockey operations. She will be a key member of our leadership team and we are pleased to welcome her to Vancouver.”
Loading comments...