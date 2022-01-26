Chicago Blackhawks @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

Fleury is first off. He’ll make his 10th start in the last 11 games tonight vs. Red Wings. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 26, 2022

Projected Lines

Forwards

Vladislav Namestnikov– Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter – Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith– Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

BLACKHAWKS

Forwards

Brandon Hagel – Dylan Strome – Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat – Jonathan Toews – Sam Lafferty

Philipp Kurashev – Kirby Dach – Dominik Kubalik

Henrik Borgstrom – Ryan Carpenter – MacKenzie Entwistle

Defense

Jake McCabe – Seth Jones

Calvin de Haan – Connor Murphy

Caleb Jones – Erik Gustafsson

+Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury

Arvid Soderblom

Keys to the Game

Push the Offense

Chicago is not a deep offensive team this season. They have struggled to score all year. This means Detroit should try to push the play because a couple goals may be all they need to win. Additionally, the anemic Chicago offense should allow them the chance to push a little extra without fear of a mistake ending up in their net, even with Kane and DeBrincat having decent to good seasons.

Take Advantage of the Advantage

The Red Wings power play has been downright bad through most of the season. Chicago’s penalty kill has been almost worse. If the Red Wings can find some power play success they should be able to walk away with the win.

Get Up Early

With Chicago potentially facing a sell off at the deadline after failing to find success despite a ton of additions from the front office the past offseason, who knows what the psyche of the team is right now. If the Wings can pot one or two early they could take any wind out of Chicago’s sails and put them into phone it in mode early.