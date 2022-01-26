Chicago Blackhawks @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
Fleury is first off. He’ll make his 10th start in the last 11 games tonight vs. Red Wings.— Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 26, 2022
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
Forwards
Vladislav Namestnikov– Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter – Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith– Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
BLACKHAWKS
Forwards
Brandon Hagel – Dylan Strome – Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat – Jonathan Toews – Sam Lafferty
Philipp Kurashev – Kirby Dach – Dominik Kubalik
Henrik Borgstrom – Ryan Carpenter – MacKenzie Entwistle
Defense
Jake McCabe – Seth Jones
Calvin de Haan – Connor Murphy
Caleb Jones – Erik Gustafsson
+Goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury
Arvid Soderblom
Keys to the Game
Push the Offense
Chicago is not a deep offensive team this season. They have struggled to score all year. This means Detroit should try to push the play because a couple goals may be all they need to win. Additionally, the anemic Chicago offense should allow them the chance to push a little extra without fear of a mistake ending up in their net, even with Kane and DeBrincat having decent to good seasons.
Take Advantage of the Advantage
The Red Wings power play has been downright bad through most of the season. Chicago’s penalty kill has been almost worse. If the Red Wings can find some power play success they should be able to walk away with the win.
Get Up Early
With Chicago potentially facing a sell off at the deadline after failing to find success despite a ton of additions from the front office the past offseason, who knows what the psyche of the team is right now. If the Wings can pot one or two early they could take any wind out of Chicago’s sails and put them into phone it in mode early.
Loading comments...