Quick Hits: The Earn It Edition

In Red Wings Land
What Joe Veleno must do to earn a bigger role with Detroit Red Wings - Freep
“His ice time, it’s not that he can’t do anything in that time, but it’s not necessarily going to lend itself to being easy to grab more,” Blashill said. “I do think he can use his big body to win more battles. I think he can find ways to be a little bit quicker in his decision making with the puck. He’s working at it. He’s a young kid playing in the NHL and it’s not going to be easy. I’ve been totally fine with his progress.”
Around the League
Flyers’ Keith Yandle breaks record for most consecutive NHL games played
“It’s an incredible accomplishment,” Yeo said. “No. 1, you have to love the game, you have to battle through sickness, injuries. A level of professionalism to come to the rink every day and be ready to go. And he’s a phenomenal teammate and I thought he played a hell of a game tonight.”
