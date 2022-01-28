Morning Skate: Red Wings @ Penguins - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00pm ET

Place: PPG Paints Arena

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN+

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Preview:

So the Blackhawks game was...a thing. But hey, it showed the Wings are still carrying that no-quit attitude we’ve seen more often this season. But tonight we have another rivalry to rekindle as the Wings travel to Pittsburgh.

It’s been a minute since we’ve played the Penguins. In fact, we haven’t seen them since the preseason on October 7. The Wings won that game 4-2, not that it counts, but it happened.

The Penguins are 27-10-5 and are either on a 7 game winning streak or a 6 game and one loss streak, depending how their game against the Kraken went last night. The top three spots in the Metro Division is a close race, but they are one of those.

In contrast, the Wings have only won 3 games in January, and two of them were against Buffalo (which was fun) and are sitting at 5th in the Atlantic. We also have not been great on the road. But that just means it’s time to turn it around with a win against a team that’s been on a roll AND is team I personally dislike and will forever! Yeah!

Not expecting any major lineup shake-ups from either team, but check back this afternoon for any news.