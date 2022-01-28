 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread: Red Wings vs Penguins

By J.J. from Kansas
Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

MOTB!

Pittsburgh Penguins Team Detroit Red Wings
27-10-5 59 Points Record 18-19-6 42 Points
Tristan Jarry Starting Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic
Pensburgh SB Nation Blog/Head-to-Head 0-0-0
7:00 PM EST Time - Television BSDET, ATTSN-PT, SNO, SNE, TVAS

