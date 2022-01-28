Gamethread: Red Wings vs Penguins

MOTB!
After last year's rousing success, I've partnered with @WingedWheelPod to form a new campaign in benefit of the @JDanielsFund for the new season pic.twitter.com/djFW4osrbg— Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) October 14, 2021
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Team
|Detroit Red Wings
|27-10-5 59 Points
|Record
|18-19-6 42 Points
|Tristan Jarry
|Starting Goaltender
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Pensburgh
|SB Nation Blog/Head-to-Head
|0-0-0
|7:00 PM EST
|Time - Television
|BSDET, ATTSN-PT, SNO, SNE, TVAS
