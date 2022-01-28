Red Wings @ Penguins: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

The Penguins did end up losing 2-1 to the Kraken in OT last night. It’s also third jersey night in Pittsburgh (still yellow on black, not those baby blue monstrosities).

Predicted Lineups

Penguins

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen - Evgeni Malkin - Kasperi Kapanen

Brock McGinn - Jeff Carter - Evan Rodrigues

Zach Aston-Reese - Brian Boyle - Dominik Simon

Defense

Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson - John Marino

Michael Matheson - Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies*

Tristan Jarry

Casey DeSmith

*Haven’t seen official news on a starter, I’m suspecting DeSmith only because Jarry got the nod against the Kraken and we see backups fairly often...

Red Wings

Forwards

Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Calvin Pickard

Keys to the Game

((Heart + Hustle) x GRIT) > Sadness

Don’t try and figure this out analytics experts, this is Sara-lytics and it makes perfect sense. Sadness is calculated based on GA, failed powerplays, Filip Zadina hitting the crossbar, and doubled if a goal against is scored during the last minute of a period. The Wings can counter this by scoring their own goals, not drop passing every two seconds on the powerplay, and not letting Dylan Larkin get cross-checked without consequences.

So yeah, it’s math. Go do that good math.

spoiler team. Spoiler Team. SPOILER TEAM. SPOILER TEAM!!!

Ok gang, are we thinking Ned’s going to have to stop 40+ or are we going to be that spoiler underdog team that they just can’t handle? Remember years ago when we were the good team and the stupid Panthers always had our number? Or even just a few years ago when Luke Glendening pestered Sidney Crosby nearly into insanity by sticking to him like glue all game?

Like that, let’s do that and be an annoying spoiler team.

HOWEVER, if Casey DeSmith who is reportedly dealing with some “confidence issues” is in net for the Pens we’re possibly doomed.

Ken Daniels if you mention 2009 one more time I swear to Gord I’m going to reach through the TV and take your mic away...

I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want to see it. Just don’t. Not that anything happened that year.