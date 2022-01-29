Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

A big happy birthday is in order for Dominik Hasek!



Let's relive a few of his unreal saves, shall we? pic.twitter.com/ErhHfV86bK — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2022

Projected Lines

Forwards

Vladislav Namestnikov– Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter – Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith– Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

MAPLE LEAFS

Forwards

Michael Bunting – Auston Matthews – Ondrej Kase

Ilya Mikheyev – John Tavares – Mitch Marner

Alexander Kerfoot – David Kampf – William Nylander

Pierre Engvall – Jason Spezza – Wayne Simmonds

Defense

Morgan Rielly – T.J. Brodie

Rasmus Sandin – Justin Holl

Travis Dermott – Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Jack Campbell

Petr Mrazek

Keys to the Game

Stay Out of the Box

This was touched on in the Morning Skate but it definitely bears repeating here, Toronto has the top power play in the NHL and the Red Wings have a penalty kill that has been middle of the road at best this season but is struggling some right now. It is going to be tough enough to win tonight without giving the best power play in the league several chances.

Keep It Simple

Simple does not mean safe per say, more like smart. This is not a team to take a lot of reckless chances against as they will make you pay quickly. That does not mean Detroit cannot try to make plays or should play a boring, low event style. What it does mean is they need to be very cognizant of where they are on the ice when they do take chances so that a mistake does not immediately turn into a golden scoring chance for the Maple Leafs.

Find that Consistent Gear

This team has had spurts of dominant play followed by spurts of getting caved all season long. They have done well to feed on the energy in the LCA but they need to find a way to use that energy at a consistent rate instead of in bursts if they are going to find the consistency needed to win tonight.