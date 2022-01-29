Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
Forwards
Vladislav Namestnikov– Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter – Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith– Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
MAPLE LEAFS
Forwards
Michael Bunting – Auston Matthews – Ondrej Kase
Ilya Mikheyev – John Tavares – Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot – David Kampf – William Nylander
Pierre Engvall – Jason Spezza – Wayne Simmonds
Defense
Morgan Rielly – T.J. Brodie
Rasmus Sandin – Justin Holl
Travis Dermott – Timothy Liljegren
Goalies
Jack Campbell
Petr Mrazek
Keys to the Game
Stay Out of the Box
This was touched on in the Morning Skate but it definitely bears repeating here, Toronto has the top power play in the NHL and the Red Wings have a penalty kill that has been middle of the road at best this season but is struggling some right now. It is going to be tough enough to win tonight without giving the best power play in the league several chances.
Keep It Simple
Simple does not mean safe per say, more like smart. This is not a team to take a lot of reckless chances against as they will make you pay quickly. That does not mean Detroit cannot try to make plays or should play a boring, low event style. What it does mean is they need to be very cognizant of where they are on the ice when they do take chances so that a mistake does not immediately turn into a golden scoring chance for the Maple Leafs.
Find that Consistent Gear
This team has had spurts of dominant play followed by spurts of getting caved all season long. They have done well to feed on the energy in the LCA but they need to find a way to use that energy at a consistent rate instead of in bursts if they are going to find the consistency needed to win tonight.
