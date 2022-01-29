Quick Hits: The Underrated Edition

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have honored special Youth Hockey Players of the Game, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, during every home game this season, and the month of December featured several young players with unique stories of perseverance.

The two rising stars who were selected as December’s Youth Hockey Players of the Month — 11-year-old Wyatt Taylor (honored on Dec. 4) and 10-year-old Henry May (honored on Dec. 18) — share a common theme of overcoming difficult challenges in their young hockey journeys.