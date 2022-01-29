Quick Hits: The Underrated Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings continue honoring special Youth Hockey Players of the Month
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have honored special Youth Hockey Players of the Game, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, during every home game this season, and the month of December featured several young players with unique stories of perseverance.
The two rising stars who were selected as December’s Youth Hockey Players of the Month — 11-year-old Wyatt Taylor (honored on Dec. 4) and 10-year-old Henry May (honored on Dec. 18) — share a common theme of overcoming difficult challenges in their young hockey journeys.
Around the League
Jersey retirement ceremonies: Rangers’ Lundqvist, Stars’ Zubov - NBC Sports
After winning a Stanley Cup in 1994 with the Rangers and making a brief stop with the Penguins, Sergei Zubov truly etched his Hall of Fame career with the Stars. Zubov suited up as number 56 with the Stars from the 1996-97 through the 2008-09 seasons. That included winning a Stanley Cup with the Stars in 1998-99.
Zubov was criminally underrated
