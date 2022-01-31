Ducks at Red Wings Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Red Wings Updates

UPDATE: The #RedWings today assigned goaltender Calvin Pickard to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and reassigned defenseman Luke Witkowski to the Griffins from the team’s taxi squad.



Still possible Pickard comes back up for tonight’s taxi squad, but unless we hear otherwise Greiss is off protocol I guess.

Ducks Updates

"He is truly elite at what he does."

Red Wings Lines

Namestnikov - Larkin - Raymond

Bertuzzi - Suter - Fabbri

Erne - Rasmussen - Zadina

Smith - Veleno - Gagner

Oesterle - Seider

Staal - Hronek

Leddy - Lindstrom

Nedeljkovic

Greiss

Ducks Lines

Rakell - Getzlaf - Terry

Henrique - Zegras - Carrick

Grant - Lundestrom - Silfverberg

Comtois - Steel - Robinson

Fowler - Shattenkirk

Lindholm - Drysdale

Benoit - Mahura

Gibson

Stolarz

Three Keys to the Game

Defensive Responsibility. The Ducks look fairly similar on paper to the Red Wings, skill-wise. The Ducks are an older team, though, and their defensemen play a pretty mature game. Obviously, when you let in 15 goals in two of your last three games, you can stand to learn something about defensive responsibility. While the Wings doing a pretty great job making fast break chances, they must cut down on giving the other team quite so many.

Keep winning down low. One of the strengths of this Detroit squad is beating teams down low, behind the red line. With such a topsy-turvy previous week, Detroit should focus on what they do well, and that is beat teams behind the net. Getting Namestnikov and Bertuzzi on the top six shoveling pucks out and placing them in front of Gibson all night.

Be the luckier team. Detroit didn’t play a flawless game against the Leafs, but they played very well overall. Toronto got lucky on some bounces. I need to see Pickard on the bench tonight hunched over, staring at John Gibson, with his index fingers pushed to his temples, willing the fates to bend his way. I want Toronto’s lucky bounces tonight.