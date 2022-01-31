 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ducks at Red Wings Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

By Mike Bremer
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Red Wings Updates

Still possible Pickard comes back up for tonight’s taxi squad, but unless we hear otherwise Greiss is off protocol I guess.

Ducks Updates

Red Wings Lines

Namestnikov - Larkin - Raymond
Bertuzzi - Suter - Fabbri
Erne - Rasmussen - Zadina
Smith - Veleno - Gagner

Oesterle - Seider
Staal - Hronek
Leddy - Lindstrom

Nedeljkovic
Greiss

Ducks Lines

Rakell - Getzlaf - Terry
Henrique - Zegras - Carrick
Grant - Lundestrom - Silfverberg
Comtois - Steel - Robinson

Fowler - Shattenkirk
Lindholm - Drysdale
Benoit - Mahura

Gibson
Stolarz

Three Keys to the Game

Defensive Responsibility. The Ducks look fairly similar on paper to the Red Wings, skill-wise. The Ducks are an older team, though, and their defensemen play a pretty mature game. Obviously, when you let in 15 goals in two of your last three games, you can stand to learn something about defensive responsibility. While the Wings doing a pretty great job making fast break chances, they must cut down on giving the other team quite so many.

Keep winning down low. One of the strengths of this Detroit squad is beating teams down low, behind the red line. With such a topsy-turvy previous week, Detroit should focus on what they do well, and that is beat teams behind the net. Getting Namestnikov and Bertuzzi on the top six shoveling pucks out and placing them in front of Gibson all night.

Be the luckier team. Detroit didn’t play a flawless game against the Leafs, but they played very well overall. Toronto got lucky on some bounces. I need to see Pickard on the bench tonight hunched over, staring at John Gibson, with his index fingers pushed to his temples, willing the fates to bend his way. I want Toronto’s lucky bounces tonight.

