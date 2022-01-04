Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Sharks - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Place: Little Caesars Arena

TV: BSDET, NBCSCA

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Sharks Blog: Fear the Fin

Kind of amazing what two weeks off before a couple shit games will do to a fanbase’s confidence, huh?

The Wings welcome the Sharks to Detroit for the first time since December 31st 2019. Jonathan Bernier shut out San Jose in that game while Tyler Bertuzzi and FIlip Hronek provided the scoring.

Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton played in that game.

I don’t care enough about San Jose to get fully caught up on everything that’s gone on with them since that game. They’ve sucked, I know that. Timo Meier is their leading scorer. Must be nice to have a 9th overall pick doing that. Logan “broke my ankles on my birthday” Couture runs right behind him and is having a respectable year. It appears Erik Karlsson has remembered how to play good hockey again as well.

The sad part is that the Sharks are ahead of Detroit in points, points percentage, and goal differential. Their most recent game saw them get lit up early by the Penguins and then crawl back to a more-respectable 8-5 loss. In their last 10 games, Detroit and San Jose have the same 4-6-0 record.