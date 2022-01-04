Red Wings vs Sharks: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updateshttps://twitter.com/SanJoseSharks/status/1478405928076599310

All four of the Wings’ players who were put on the Taxi Squad yesterday are off it now, so no Renouf, Barber, Witkowski or Fulcher as emergency callups available, but Nick Leddy is active on the Wings’ roster sheet today.

In terms of the Wings, it seems that the diggers were all quiet about who actually skated for the team this morning. The lines here are based on cobbled-together updates and practice notes

Suter didn’t practice yesterday but Blashill called “maintenance day” and said he’d be available for this game

Leddy DID practice yesterday but Blashill wouldn’t confirm he’s in the lineup

Zadina found himself replaced by Veleno on the PP unit but we’ll see if that sticks as well.

For the Sharks - no horse in this race:

We have recalled #SJSharks Adin Hill and Scott Reedy from the @sjbarracuda and Logan Couture and Lane Pederson have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.



In addition, Alexei Melnichuk has been reassigned to the Barracuda.https://t.co/uwVOl8GbqZ — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 4, 2022

#SJSharks Bob Boughner says he hasn't finalized his lineup for tonight, including his defense pairs. — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) January 4, 2022

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

San Jose

Forwards

Jonathan Dahlen - Tomas Hertl - Timo Meier

Alexander Barbanov - Nick Bonino - Noah Gregor

Andrew Cogliano - Jasper Weatherby - Matthew Nieto

Jonah Gadjovich - Scott Reedy - Jeffrey Viel

Defense

Jacob Middleton - Erik Karlsson

Marc-Eduoard Vlasic - Brent Burns

Radim Simek - Nicholas Meloche

[Note - the Sharks’ reporters have been talking about San Jose shaking up their pairings of late so take that for what you will]

Goalies

James Reimer

Adin Hill

Keys to the Game

Get the Special Teams Figured Out

Not just the power play. If you’re going to play a game trying to create no goal differential at even strength then you have to create a positive one on special teams.

Play as a Five-Man Unit

The Sharks are going to show us how teams use active defense. I’m ok trying to show them first, to be honest.

Just Win, Baby