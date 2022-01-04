Red Wings vs Sharks: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updateshttps://twitter.com/SanJoseSharks/status/1478405928076599310
All four of the Wings’ players who were put on the Taxi Squad yesterday are off it now, so no Renouf, Barber, Witkowski or Fulcher as emergency callups available, but Nick Leddy is active on the Wings’ roster sheet today.
In terms of the Wings, it seems that the diggers were all quiet about who actually skated for the team this morning. The lines here are based on cobbled-together updates and practice notes
- Suter didn’t practice yesterday but Blashill called “maintenance day” and said he’d be available for this game
- Leddy DID practice yesterday but Blashill wouldn’t confirm he’s in the lineup
- Zadina found himself replaced by Veleno on the PP unit but we’ll see if that sticks as well.
For the Sharks - no horse in this race:
We have recalled #SJSharks Adin Hill and Scott Reedy from the @sjbarracuda and Logan Couture and Lane Pederson have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 4, 2022
In addition, Alexei Melnichuk has been reassigned to the Barracuda.https://t.co/uwVOl8GbqZ
#SJSharks Bob Boughner says he hasn't finalized his lineup for tonight, including his defense pairs.— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) January 4, 2022
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
San Jose
Forwards
Jonathan Dahlen - Tomas Hertl - Timo Meier
Alexander Barbanov - Nick Bonino - Noah Gregor
Andrew Cogliano - Jasper Weatherby - Matthew Nieto
Jonah Gadjovich - Scott Reedy - Jeffrey Viel
Defense
Jacob Middleton - Erik Karlsson
Marc-Eduoard Vlasic - Brent Burns
Radim Simek - Nicholas Meloche
[Note - the Sharks’ reporters have been talking about San Jose shaking up their pairings of late so take that for what you will]
Goalies
James Reimer
Adin Hill
Keys to the Game
Get the Special Teams Figured Out
Not just the power play. If you’re going to play a game trying to create no goal differential at even strength then you have to create a positive one on special teams.
Play as a Five-Man Unit
The Sharks are going to show us how teams use active defense. I’m ok trying to show them first, to be honest.
Just Win, Baby
