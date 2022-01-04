Quick Hits: The Try Stuff Edition

Detroit’s recent struggles on the man advantage have prompted coach Jeff Blashill to tinker with the club’s power-play strategy. At the BELFOR Training Center on Monday, Joe Veleno was given an extended look as part of the power-play units.

“We still have to make a decision on it, but I wanted to see him [Veleno] in practice,” Blashill said. “We’ll see if that is how it works out in a game or not. Joe is a guy, who ultimately, we would like to see get opportunities on the power play to see if he can be a good power-play player at the NHL level.”