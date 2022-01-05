Quick Hits: The Rescheduling Edition

Game #694, Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 18 to be postponed with a rescheduled date to be announced

On Dec. 11 the Oilers were on a five-game losing streak and losing steam. Following a 3-1 loss to contending Carolina, Oilers GM Ken Holland joined Scott Oake and Louie DeBrusk on After Hours and was asked about what approach he was considering taking at the trade deadline.

“We gotta win some games. Certainly I want to be a buyer at the deadline, but we have to win some hockey games,” Holland said. “We’ll see where we’re at. The standings will sort of dictate my thinking.”

Since then, the Oilers have gone 2-2-2 and have lost their past three games in a row. With the tough NY Rangers up Monday night followed by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, it’s not out of the question that Edmonton could find itself out of a playoff spot by week’s end.