Morning Skate: Red Wings at Ducks - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Place: Honda Center

TV: BSDET+, BSSC, BSSD

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Ducks Blog: Anaheim Calling

Another California team we haven’t seen since 2019. The last time these clubs met, the Wings overcame a two goal deficit at the Honda Center to win in overtime 4-3. Andreas Athanasiou potted a goal. Dylan Larkin tied it late and then Dennis Cholowski won it in overtime.

Woof

Hey, Carter Rowney played more than 14 minutes of that game and had 4 SOG.

The 2021-22 Ducks are a surprise contender in the Pacific so far. They weren’t picked to be awful or anything, but the third-best points percentage in their division and a respectable +12 goal differential helps. They’re very good at special teams, which has helped a bunch.

All the talk has been about Trevor Zegras because he’s interesting, but he’s ducking the Wings’ two rookies by being on COVID protocol. Meanwhile Troy Terry leads the team with 34 points in 35GP. The other big story for them is that giant dork Ryan Getzlaf is still capable of playing good hockey when he’s not filling his nappy with angry.

I still hate this team. Probably always will. LGRW.