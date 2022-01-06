Red Wings : GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
Stupid Stat of the Day: The Red Wings are winless all-time in games against the Anaheim Ducks that start at 10:00 PM Eastern with Detroit on a one-game winning streak. pic.twitter.com/l2d8x3ghEG— DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey96) January 6, 2022
HCDE: "Z not very happy with me right now. ... Zegras will not play tonight. He'll practice tomorrow and be ready for the next one."— Elliott Teaford (@ElliottTeaford) January 6, 2022
The good news for Zegras is he’s out of protocol at least.
Dallas Eakins says John Gibson tested Covid positive this morning. Stolarz will start as of now while we wait for update re testing.— Alyson Lozoff (@AlysonLozoff) January 6, 2022
Filip Zadina returns to Red Wings lineup tonight vs. Ducks after being healthy scratch Tuesday.— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 6, 2022
Lineups
(I have no idea how accurate these are)
Detroit
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Anaheim
Forwards
Maxime Comtois - Isac Lundestrom - Troy Terry
Sonny Milano - Sam Steel - Vinni Lettieri
Rickard Rakell - Daniel O’Regan - Jakob Silfverberg
Bryce Kindopp - Benoit-Olivier Groulx - Buddy Robinson
Defense
Cam Fowler - Josh Manson
Hampus Lindholm - Jamie Drysdale
Simon Benoit - Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Anthony Stolarz
Some Dude I guess
Keys to the Game
This one is going to be about starting on time for the Red Wings. The California road trip will be a test of a team that hasn’t been very good on the road this year and the late start for us is also a late start for them. How the Wings come out prepared is going to dictate a lot about whether they’re able to control the pace and make sure that special teams isn’t their undoing.
