Red Wings : GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Anaheim Ducks

Game Day Updates

The good news for Zegras is he’s out of protocol at least.

Lineups

(I have no idea how accurate these are)

Detroit

Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Anaheim

Forwards
Maxime Comtois - Isac Lundestrom - Troy Terry
Sonny Milano - Sam Steel - Vinni Lettieri
Rickard Rakell - Daniel O’Regan - Jakob Silfverberg
Bryce Kindopp - Benoit-Olivier Groulx - Buddy Robinson

Defense
Cam Fowler - Josh Manson
Hampus Lindholm - Jamie Drysdale
Simon Benoit - Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies
Anthony Stolarz
Some Dude I guess

Keys to the Game

This one is going to be about starting on time for the Red Wings. The California road trip will be a test of a team that hasn’t been very good on the road this year and the late start for us is also a late start for them. How the Wings come out prepared is going to dictate a lot about whether they’re able to control the pace and make sure that special teams isn’t their undoing.

