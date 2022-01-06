Red Wings : GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Stupid Stat of the Day: The Red Wings are winless all-time in games against the Anaheim Ducks that start at 10:00 PM Eastern with Detroit on a one-game winning streak. pic.twitter.com/l2d8x3ghEG — DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey96) January 6, 2022

HCDE: "Z not very happy with me right now. ... Zegras will not play tonight. He'll practice tomorrow and be ready for the next one." — Elliott Teaford (@ElliottTeaford) January 6, 2022

The good news for Zegras is he’s out of protocol at least.

Dallas Eakins says John Gibson tested Covid positive this morning. Stolarz will start as of now while we wait for update re testing. — Alyson Lozoff (@AlysonLozoff) January 6, 2022

Filip Zadina returns to Red Wings lineup tonight vs. Ducks after being healthy scratch Tuesday. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 6, 2022

Lineups

(I have no idea how accurate these are)

Detroit

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Anaheim

Forwards

Maxime Comtois - Isac Lundestrom - Troy Terry

Sonny Milano - Sam Steel - Vinni Lettieri

Rickard Rakell - Daniel O’Regan - Jakob Silfverberg

Bryce Kindopp - Benoit-Olivier Groulx - Buddy Robinson

Defense

Cam Fowler - Josh Manson

Hampus Lindholm - Jamie Drysdale

Simon Benoit - Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz

Some Dude I guess

Keys to the Game

This one is going to be about starting on time for the Red Wings. The California road trip will be a test of a team that hasn’t been very good on the road this year and the late start for us is also a late start for them. How the Wings come out prepared is going to dictate a lot about whether they’re able to control the pace and make sure that special teams isn’t their undoing.