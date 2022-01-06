Quick Hits: The Positive Attitude Edition

In Red Wings Land
The message the Detroit Red Wings are sending Filip Zadina in making him a healthy scratch - Freep
“What Filip wants to do is put himself so he’s not in the mix of players we’re talking about in who goes out,” Blashill said. “Ultimately if you don’t want to come out, put yourself in so you’re not in the mix. We don’t talk about that with Tyler Bertuzzi or Dylan Larkin because of what they’ve established themselves as players. I don’t think it hurts a guy once in a while to hit the reset button, kind of take some pressure off and then go get it. When Z comes back in the lineup, I’m hoping he can come back charging and playing really good hockey.”
Hope is not a strategy
Around the League
We are extremely proud to announce that Elizabeth Mantha will become the first woman to referee in the #QMJHL!— QMJHL (@QMJHL) January 5, 2022
Gotta start developing the next generation of refs now.
Oilers’ Koskinen responds to coach’s criticism: ‘Not nice being thrown under the bus’ - yahoo
”It’s not nice being thrown under the bus,” Koskinen told Finnish reporter Tommi Seppala after Edmonton coach Dave Tippett crushed him in the post-game press conference for his role in the defeat. “I have to be better but at the same time we scored seven goals in my last six losses.
“I can’t score goals.”
Well not with THAT attitude
