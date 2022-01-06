 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wings at Ducks moved to Sunday

Anaheim gets a few added to the protocol

By J.J. from Kansas
NBA, MLB &amp; NHL Suspend Seasons Due to Coronavirus Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

From the NHL:

NEW YORK (Jan. 6, 2022) – The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Anaheim Ducks, tonight’s game versus the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9.

Originally the league put this up as a 9pm game but then changed that to TBD.

This gives Detroit a weekend back-to-back to rest up for with their next game in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Wings-Kings is still on at the formerly-Staples 9:30pm ET. Then they'll have to make the LONG overnight trip to play in Anaheim on Sunday.

