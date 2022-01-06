Wings at Ducks moved to Sunday

From the NHL:

NEW YORK (Jan. 6, 2022) – The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Anaheim Ducks, tonight’s game versus the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9.

News: We have placed Hampus Lindholm, John Gibson, Sam Carrick and Vinni Lettieri in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. https://t.co/hdNsaeUtlz — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 6, 2022

Originally the league put this up as a 9pm game but then changed that to TBD.

This gives Detroit a weekend back-to-back to rest up for with their next game in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Wings-Kings is still on at the formerly-Staples 9:30pm ET. Then they'll have to make the LONG overnight trip to play in Anaheim on Sunday.