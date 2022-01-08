Quick Hits: The Hold Onto that Feeling Edition

In Red Wings Land
We will play at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday.— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 6, 2022
ICYMI tomorrow’s rescheduled Ducks game is at 8ET
Detroit Red Wings on even more compacted schedule: ‘We have to be able to deal with it’ - Freep
“We would have rather played the game,” Blashill said. “If we had played the game, the spacing is better. We were certainly ready to play. Obviously, there’s been a lot of decisions made by the league that are very difficult decisions. These are unprecedented times and so they made the decision they thought was best.
“It puts us into a back-to-back and a three-in-four and four-in-six, but that’s the reality of the world we’re going to have the rest of the way. We have to be able to deal with it.”
Around the League
How Jack Hughes leveled up his game — and personality — this season - ESPN
“Guys, for some reason, tend to want to be serious and short with reporters,” Hughes said. “And, you know, I’ve been at fault for that too, at times. There’s times after games, you don’t want to say too much or you are in a comfort zone. I think now that I’m getting older, I’m starting to be more of myself. Like I’m a happy guy. I have a smile on my face most of the day. I love hanging out with my friends.
“I think people probably think I’m pretty cocky. I would say I’m pretty confident, but you know, that’s just, that’s what I’ve grown up as: I’m a confident, happy kid and I love my life and I really enjoy what I’m doing.”
I hope this doesn’t get driven out of him.
