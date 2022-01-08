Quick Hits: The Hold Onto that Feeling Edition

ICYMI tomorrow’s rescheduled Ducks game is at 8ET

“We would have rather played the game,” Blashill said. “If we had played the game, the spacing is better. We were certainly ready to play. Obviously, there’s been a lot of decisions made by the league that are very difficult decisions. These are unprecedented times and so they made the decision they thought was best.

“It puts us into a back-to-back and a three-in-four and four-in-six, but that’s the reality of the world we’re going to have the rest of the way. We have to be able to deal with it.”