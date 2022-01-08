Morning Skate: Red Wings at Kings - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 10:30 PM EST

Place: Whatever the hell they’re calling the Staples Center Now

TV: BSDET, BSW

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Kings Blog: Jewels from the Crown

I’ve been enjoying digging back through the old schedule to find out when we last played teams from the West Coast. This time was a loss though. December 15, 2019 the Wings lost 4-2 in Detroit. Anze Kopitar scored the game winner as the Kings jumped out 4-0 and then the Wings scored two meaningless third period goals. One was by Madison Bowey!

The Kings aren’t as good as the Ducks. They’re one of those rebuilding squads. They’ll be better in a few years it seems. Hilariously, if we end up losing this one, the Kings will surpass the Oilers in the standings.