Red Wings at Kings : GDU, Lineups

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Los Angeles Kings

Game Day Updates

The Ducks are still planning do to Angels night tomorrow. Apparently something about the Wings coming to town makes California teams want to celebrate other sports. Kind of reminds me of that doofus Blackhawks fan who stopped by here a couple weeks ago and started spouting off stuff about every other sport because they had nothing else to go on.

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Los Angeles

Forwards
Adrian Kempe - Anze Kopitar - Martin Frk
Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson
Lias Andersson - Rasmus Kupari - Dustin Brown
Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev

Defense
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare - Matt Roy
Tobias Bjornfot - Sean Durzi

Goalies
Jonathan Quick
Cal Petersen

