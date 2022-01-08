Red Wings at Kings : GDU, Lineups

Game Day Updates

Lakers Night is tomorrow night. Long, long history between the two franchises! pic.twitter.com/ANUlniBspa — LA Kings Insider (@lakingsinsider) January 8, 2022

The Ducks are still planning do to Angels night tomorrow. Apparently something about the Wings coming to town makes California teams want to celebrate other sports. Kind of reminds me of that doofus Blackhawks fan who stopped by here a couple weeks ago and started spouting off stuff about every other sport because they had nothing else to go on.

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Los Angeles

Forwards

Adrian Kempe - Anze Kopitar - Martin Frk

Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson

Lias Andersson - Rasmus Kupari - Dustin Brown

Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev

Defense

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare - Matt Roy

Tobias Bjornfot - Sean Durzi

Goalies

Jonathan Quick

Cal Petersen