Red Wings at Kings : GDU, Lineups

Lakers Night is tomorrow night. Long, long history between the two franchises! pic.twitter.com/ANUlniBspa— LA Kings Insider (@lakingsinsider) January 8, 2022
The Ducks are still planning do to Angels night tomorrow. Apparently something about the Wings coming to town makes California teams want to celebrate other sports. Kind of reminds me of that doofus Blackhawks fan who stopped by here a couple weeks ago and started spouting off stuff about every other sport because they had nothing else to go on.
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Los Angeles
Forwards
Adrian Kempe - Anze Kopitar - Martin Frk
Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson
Lias Andersson - Rasmus Kupari - Dustin Brown
Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev
Defense
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare - Matt Roy
Tobias Bjornfot - Sean Durzi
Goalies
Jonathan Quick
Cal Petersen
