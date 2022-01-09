Quick Hits: The Sunday Edition

In Red Wings Land

Daniella Bruce will be analyst tonight when Ken Kal calls the Red Wings’ road game against the Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m). Woods is in COVID-19 protocol. It’s unknown when Woods will return to work “She will be great,” said Art Regner who works with her on the Game Day Live broadcast. “She is a top notch talent.”

Did you listen to this feed last night? What were your thoughts?

Around the League

The ad, conceived by HDA sponsor Budweiser Canada, highlights the slurs that have been used against the HDA’s members, who include Toronto Maple Leaf Wayne Simmonds, Minnesota Wild Matt Dumba, Florida Panther Anthony Duclair and former NHL players Akim Aliu, Chris Stewart and Trevor Daley. A censored 60-second version of the ad, in which the slurs are completely clouded out to comply with broadcasting requirements, will air Saturday night on Hockey Night in Canada.

The ad itself is pretty stark, as is the discussion of how little the NHL and NHLPA wanted to really help in this.

So if you’re not sure what this is about the linked story will get you caught up.

This is a big mess. I think filing a grievance is a matter-of-course decision and is obviously something Kane would want to do because as an unrestricted free agent there’s no way that he’s getting paid as much under whatever salvage deal he’ll get in the follow up as he’s being paid now and the NHLPA can’t appear soft for their players but it’s hard to argue that he wasn’t given every chance and that he consistently flubbed them.