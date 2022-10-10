Quick Hits: The Trigger Warning Edition

Nothing cute today. All I have to share is serious and disturbing.

As a reminder, Quick Hits is a great place to discuss any other hockey topic you want. We don’t have to dedicate the entire comments to discussing this stuff. We’ll have more hockey content later today.

Please don’t make us turn off comments on this post.

Statement from Ian Cole, via agent pic.twitter.com/nZdzooKh60 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 10, 2022

Just a quick msg to the hockey world. I usually don’t have time for this but tonight I do! I really don’t appreciate what your trying to do (Steve Simmons) your article was asinine and in no way reflects the real plight that my self, Akim and other players of colour go through. — Wayne Simmonds (@Simmonds17) October 10, 2022

make your point. We will no longer sit by quietly as our characters are assassinated Steve! This will only make us stronger and speak out against ppl of your nature! If you were trying to be cool or funny, you missed your mark. YOUVE BEEN WARNED!!! Ps this is me being nice! — Wayne Simmonds (@Simmonds17) October 10, 2022

I don’t want to send people to read Steve Simmons. I don’t think it’s terribly necessary. That man has lost the benefit of the belief in the good faith argument. I’ve still not read the entire article. I don’t intend to do so. I’d rather nobody did because Steve Simmons should be deplatformed. However, I also know you want to know why Simmonds is being forced to even say that so here: