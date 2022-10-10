 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Trigger Warning Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Nothing cute today. All I have to share is serious and disturbing.

As a reminder, Quick Hits is a great place to discuss any other hockey topic you want. We don’t have to dedicate the entire comments to discussing this stuff. We’ll have more hockey content later today.

Please don’t make us turn off comments on this post.

Cole’s response:

Elsewhere:

I don’t want to send people to read Steve Simmons. I don’t think it’s terribly necessary. That man has lost the benefit of the belief in the good faith argument. I’ve still not read the entire article. I don’t intend to do so. I’d rather nobody did because Steve Simmons should be deplatformed. However, I also know you want to know why Simmonds is being forced to even say that so here:

No one wants to say this because of the politically correct police and all, but those who coached Akim Aliu must cringe every time they see him in a news report or a commercial talking about what’s wrong with hockey. Like he would know. By my count, Aliu played for 23 teams in nine different leagues in 12 professional seasons and rarely finished any season with the same team he started with. If that was colour-related, how is it that Wayne Simmonds spent just about the same 12 seasons playing in the NHL?

