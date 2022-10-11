Quick Hits: The Roster Edition

In Red Wings Land

Karel Gut shared this in yesterday’s posts, but it’s worth a re-share as Lalonde talked to the press after yesterday’s practice and before the deadline. The highlights:

Lalonde talks about Oskar Sundqvist’s health playing into the decisions and that Veleno/Zadina being the 13/14 in practice will likely change. Mentions later that Sundqvist is day-to-day.

Reiterates importance of developing Söderblom, especially with PP time. Mentions similar need for Veleno, but perhaps on PK instead. “With those younger players, if they’re not going to get significant minutes here we’d considered Grand Rapids as our best option.”

On what was missing from Zadina: “Managing his game. And I’ll have that conversation with him today, but there literally could have been 5 or 6 guys in that 13 or 14 spot for practice today. He reflects that most guys had good camps and there were holes in these guys camp.”

Focuses on dangers of Söderblom not focusing on just relying on being a big guy. He interestingly calls out a specific play where a through-the-legs pass that turned over the puck on a 2-on-1 is a thing that he wants Söderblom to solve in becoming more of a behind-the-goal player.

Cautions against the black-and-white nature of “made the team” with Edvinsson and his development (he’s also talking about Johansson in this section).

Mentioned today’s practice was a “hard, long practice” and says that’s not likely to be the norm throughout the season.

Most fascinating player: Dominik Kubalik. The former 30-goal scorer coming off a down season (32 points in 78 games) wasn’t extended a qualifying offer from the rebuilding Blackhawks. But at 27, Kubalik could easily just be entering the prime of his career. Detroit will offer Kubalik more top-end linemate options to play with, and the impact he might have on the Red Wings’ offense could far exceed expectations — and make GM Steve Yzerman’s two-year, $5 million investment in Kubalik a real steal.

I’m more fascinated in an entire season of Vrána, to be honest.

Detroit Red Wings: Ninth place in the Eastern Conference There are a lot of non-playoff teams from the Eastern Conference last season that have reason to believe they could improve this year. But out of Ottawa, New Jersey, Detroit, NY Islanders, and Columbus, is there anyone you feel very confident will actually make the playoffs? The Red Wings made several veteran additions over the summer that should at the very least make them harder to get two points off of. Being the first team out in 2022 would be a big step forward for the team.

Just off the bubble. Ouch.

