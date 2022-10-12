Quick Hits: The Flashy Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Just developing both on and off the ice,” the 20-year-old Raymond said. “I’m still young. I want to keep developing physically on the ice and trying to play my game. That will help me evolve.” Raymond, drafted fourth overall by the Red Wings in 2020, describes himself as his own toughest critic. “I think the most pressure comes from myself,” Raymond said. “I’m just trying to stick to my game and if I do that, it will lead to success.”

There’s something about the way Lucas Raymond carries himself and the way he plays that makes me very excited about his growth prospects. The sophomore campaign is usually a big adjustment for kids. I’m looking to see how they handle it.

Around the League

In total, the championship ring is made of 669 diamonds, 20 sapphires and 42 rubies, weighing a total of 18.5 carats.

Too gaudy IMO. They should send them back.

Hockey Canada Still Sucks

Here is my statement on the resignation of the leaders of Hockey Canada: pic.twitter.com/aaOu4GqN1g — Pascale St-Onge (@PascaleStOnge_) October 11, 2022

ICYMI, Hockey Canada ousted their CEO and the entire board announced they’re resigning. Good.