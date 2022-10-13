Quick Hits: The ‘game day eve’ edition

Red Wings Rumblings
Hey pal. Are ya ready for some hockey?
Tomorrow is the big day. We’ll finally see what this team looks like when the Habs come to town for the season-opener. Max Bultman (The Athletic) posted line combinations yesterday, maybe a small sample of what the opening night lineup will look like:
Red Wings Lines today:— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) October 12, 2022
Bertuzzi Larkin Raymond
Vrana Copp Perron
Söderblom Rasmussen Sundqvist
Erne Veleno Kubalik
Zadina / Suter
Chiarot Seider
Määttä Hronek
Hagg Lindstrom
Oesterle
PK drills today had the units looking like:— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) October 12, 2022
Larkin Copp
Chiarot Seider
Rasmussen Sundqvist
Määttä Hronek
Veleno Erne
Hagg Walman
Max posted the power-play lines Tuesday. You can find those on his Twitter page.
I am very intrigued by a second line of Vrana-Copp-Perron. That has potential to be a high-octane trio on offense. Obviously love the third line too, because I think collectively it weighs more than a Ford Focus.
Meanwhile overseas, Marco Kasper is scoring goals.. Honestly thought he was going to attempt the “Michigan”:
Marco Kasper #LGRW pic.twitter.com/YrQdAr1tLE— IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) October 11, 2022
Around the NHL
Remember I mentioned the Canadiens earlier? Here they are again, being extremely corny:
The torch has officially been passed in Montreal. #NHLFaceOff— NHL (@NHL) October 13, 2022
: @Sportsnet ➡️ https://t.co/uEVY6yYjf7 #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/n8TLbgp4oj
I mean no offense, Habs fans, it’s just a goofy tradition that I will always make fun of.
WMU Alum Mattias Samuelsson gets paid by the Sabres
The former 32nd pick in the 2018 NHL Draft gets a nice payday from the team that drafted him. The 22-year-old defenseman signed a seven-year deal worth $30 million. I enjoyed watching him with the Broncos.
Loading comments...