Quick Hits: The Let’s Get Started Edition

In Red Wings Land
Detroit Red Wings lineup vs. Montreal Canadiens: Elmer Söderblom in, Filip Zadina out - Freep
Just wanted the coach quotes:
“It was a tough decision,” Lalonde said Thursday. “Went back and forth. We expect both those guys to see some time sooner than later, and keep that competition going.”
“There are some things in his game,” Lalonde said. “He has to manage his game a little more. He’s an offensive guy that judges himself on offense. Obviously we’d love him producing offense. But just managing his game. There’s some risk, some turnovers in his game. All skilled players are going to have those turnovers, but I think just limiting them. Suter would be in that same boat.
“Those were really tough decisions. A lot of went into it. That’s where we are going to be on Friday — I see it changing a little, especially early on in the season.”
“He basically repeated the three, four things I had asked of him,” Lalonde said. “He has handled it well. He’s been a good teammate. I know it’s a little thing, but on Monday, he wasn’t in our top 12, and he ate some pucks in practice. That’s him telling the coaching staff and telling his teammates, that I’ll be a good teammate, and I’ll watch Game 1, but I am not going to accept it. That’s what you want from competitors.”
Meet your 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings — who crave mac & cheese, bacon and kebob pizza
F Joe Veleno
Age: 22.
Salary cap hit: $894,167.
2021-22 stats: 8 goals, 7 assists in 66 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Kraft Mac & Cheese and LifeSavers gummies.
Joe Veleno is a himbo.
Around the League
NHL fans are already fed up with the new digital board ads - Yahoo
Several fans sent a clear message to the NHL about the DED system, voicing their exasperation with the digital ads. Fans are demanding the NHL remove the digitally enhanced dasherboards, while others believe they should be used once the system is improved and free of any distracting glitches. Complaints also came from newcomers watching at home who are learning about the game. They struggled with tracking the puck as boards lit up and took attention away from the play.
I’m glad there’s another voice other than Greg Wyshynski out there who seems to feel personally responsible for the success of the program since he originally wrote about the boards’ debut.
A statement from the Canadian women’s hockey team en anglais et français! pic.twitter.com/T7Cjijg3Ll— Marie-Philip Poulin (@pou29) October 13, 2022
