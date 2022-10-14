Quick Hits: The Let’s Get Started Edition

Just wanted the coach quotes:

“It was a tough decision,” Lalonde said Thursday. “Went back and forth. We expect both those guys to see some time sooner than later, and keep that competition going.”

“There are some things in his game,” Lalonde said. “He has to manage his game a little more. He’s an offensive guy that judges himself on offense. Obviously we’d love him producing offense. But just managing his game. There’s some risk, some turnovers in his game. All skilled players are going to have those turnovers, but I think just limiting them. Suter would be in that same boat.

“Those were really tough decisions. A lot of went into it. That’s where we are going to be on Friday — I see it changing a little, especially early on in the season.”

“He basically repeated the three, four things I had asked of him,” Lalonde said. “He has handled it well. He’s been a good teammate. I know it’s a little thing, but on Monday, he wasn’t in our top 12, and he ate some pucks in practice. That’s him telling the coaching staff and telling his teammates, that I’ll be a good teammate, and I’ll watch Game 1, but I am not going to accept it. That’s what you want from competitors.”