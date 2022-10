Detroit Red Wings Vs Montreal Canadiens - October 14, 2022

Time: 7:00pm

Place: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

Red Wings

Record: 0-0-0

Last 10: 0-0-0

GF: 0

GA: 0

Starting Goaltender: Ville Husso

Montreal Canadiens

Record: 1-0-0

Last 10: 1-0-0

Last Game: 4-3W vs. TOR

GF: 4

GA: 3

Starting Goaltender: Jake Allen

Fun Fact: The Habs beating Toronto on Wednesday was very funny!