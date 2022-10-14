Habs @ Red Wings Game Day Updates

Updates

The plan for this is for the As to rotate around all the candidates for as long as they have to. Likely a different set tomorrow.

The diggers are reporting the same lines as we had yesterday (as listed below)

On the Habs' side, they confirm the expected lineup we have below:

Red Wings Lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi – Dylan Larkin – Lucas Raymond

Jakub Vrana – Andrew Copp – David Perron

Elmer Soderblom – Michael Rasmussen – Oskar Sundqvist

Dominik Kubalik – Joe Veleno – Adam Erne

Ben Chiarot – Moritz Seider

Olli Maatta – Filip Hronek

Robert Hagg – Gustav Lindstrom

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

Habs Lineup

Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson

Monahan - Dach - Hoffman

Slafkovsky - Dvorak - Gallagher

Pitlick - Evans - Dadonov

Guhle - Savard

Xhekaj - Wideman

Harris - Kovacevic

Allen

Montembeault

Three Keys to the Game

Start a new era. No pressure, but let’s leave the past behind. There is a lot we can say about the Blashill era, but we are onto something new. I am not exactly sure what Lalonde will bring to Detroit in the long run, but some new swagger, that different saort of oxygen mentioned in the morning skate, would be nice to see tonight. Something on the ice to let everyone know that things are different now in Detroit.

A bunch of goals would be cool. One of the things that is always fun about the first five games of the season is that they’re often pretty weird in context of the regular season. The teams don’t know quite where they sit yet, or they don’t have their sea legs, and you get a team like Seattle beating Pittsburgh 7-3. Let’s save the white-knuckle 3-2 affairs for January. Goals from some of the stars and new guys, a good mix, would be awesome.

But more importantly, play like the team you’re going to be. New head coach Derek Lalonde gets a fresh team with a fresh look in a way his predecessor did not. Lalonde has got a a team that’s not just new to him, but also new to itself, what with all the roster turnover. Whatever type of team Lalonde wants the Red Wings to be, I hope they can execute that plan to perfection tonight. What type of team is this going to be? The Winged Nation wonders.