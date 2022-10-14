Griffins reassign 3 rookies to Toledo

The Grand Rapids Griffins announced Friday afternoon that three rookies have been reassigned to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. Among those names are goaltender Sebastian Cossa, who the Red Wings drafted 15th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The other players being sent down to Toledo are forwards Kirill Tyutyayev and Trenton Bliss. Tyutyayev, 22, was drafted 190th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. Bliss, 24, was signed as a free agent out of Michigan Tech.

This shouldn’t be looked at as a negative for Cossa, who turns 20 next month. The former first-round pick likely wouldn’t have seen much action in the AHL - He was the further down depth chart behind Victor Brattstrom and Jussi Olkinuora.

There’s still some time for one of these players to be called back up, the Toledo Walleye don’t play until Saturday, October 22nd when they travel to West Virginia to play the Wheeling Nailers.

That means the Griffins will start their season with six rookies on the roster:

Pontus Andreasson (F)

Cross Hanas (F)

Drew Worrad (F)

Simon Edvinsson (D)

Albert Johansson (D)

Eemil Viro (D)

The Grand Rapids Griffins start their regular season at home tonight against the San Diego Gulls. Puck drop at Van Andel Arena is slated for 7pm.