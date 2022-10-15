Morning Skate: Red Wings at Devils, Preview & How to Watch

When: 7:00 PM Eastern

Where: Prudential Center, Newark NJ

TV: BSDET, MSG

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Devils Blog: All About the Jersey

Well well well we’ve got ourselves a winning record and some real exciting stuff from last night’s game.

Coming into this one, we’ve got a big test on how this young Wings squad will carry on through the high of a shutout over the division rival Canadiens in their home opener in front of an electric crowd into a road game against a team nobody has felt strongly about in almost 30 years celebrating their own home opener.

New Jersey is in a similar situation to Detroit in that they want to climb out of their division’s basement and show some real improvement. I’m obviously higher on my team than I am on the Devils. We’re not good enough to not take anybody seriously and they’re a team that on any given night could beat us even if we do take them seriously depending on how things shake out.

We know Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start. We don’t know whether Pius Suter or Filip Zadina will get into the lineup on the heels of a pretty teamwide dominant performance yesterday.

Detroit will likely need to commit to making this game boring for Devils fans. I’d be entertained by that plenty.

[Ed note on the Predictions]:

Points are awarded as follows: