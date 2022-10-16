 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Sweet Sunday Morning Feeling Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Montreal Canadians v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

First pro goal in NA for Simon.

Around the League

Canucks’ Miller vents frustration: ‘I’ve been on for all eight (expletive) goals’ - Sportsnet

“It sucks, but I don’t really have the right to talk about the team at the moment,” Miller told reporters Saturday. “I take this upon myself to be a better player. Not playing to my standards, so I’m not going to comment on behalf of the team. The team is battling, it’s not going great for us finishing the games but it’s not like we had a good start today by any means. We just happened to be up two.”

He added: “I’ve been on for all eight (expletive) goals. I’m pretty frustrated.”

Ouch

Loading comments...