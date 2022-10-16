Quick Hits: The Sweet Sunday Morning Feeling Edition

In Red Wings Land
We hear from Ben Chiarot after he scores his first goal for Detroit, in a 5-2 victory in New Jersey on Saturday. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/TZz4qmwKcV— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 16, 2022
Trenton, Mich. native Andy Greene joins Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond in the booth to discuss his recent retirement from the NHL. #LGRW | @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/Tm4IRKB1JK— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 16, 2022
EDVINSSON EMPTY NETTER— Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) October 16, 2022
- Spezia
SD- 5, GR- 8#GoGRG pic.twitter.com/iTpYBwUivL
First pro goal in NA for Simon.
Around the League
Canucks’ Miller vents frustration: ‘I’ve been on for all eight (expletive) goals’ - Sportsnet
“It sucks, but I don’t really have the right to talk about the team at the moment,” Miller told reporters Saturday. “I take this upon myself to be a better player. Not playing to my standards, so I’m not going to comment on behalf of the team. The team is battling, it’s not going great for us finishing the games but it’s not like we had a good start today by any means. We just happened to be up two.”
He added: “I’ve been on for all eight (expletive) goals. I’m pretty frustrated.”
Ouch
