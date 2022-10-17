Quick Hits: The Not Used to It Edition

In Red Wings Land

Who drew it best? pic.twitter.com/BTYNbFjgxd — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 17, 2022

Vrana’s started off so well and then just went to shit. I think Raymond’s recovered well.

“We’ve talked about it, that we want to get to a point where when we get into these types of situations, we handle them correctly,” coach Derek Lalonde said after the shutdown period and eventual victory. “It was one night, but when we got ourselves a two-goal lead, we played a fairly mature third period. Certainly, I wouldn’t say we made it easy on ourselves, but it was a comfortable third period.

Lots of good quotes in here from Lalonde & co. about something that we’ve all been very curious to see coming into this season. One of the big differences that the Wings need to turn around last year’s goal differential is how they hold out through the third period of games.

Around the League

The worst This summer, the NHL announced plans to introduce digital advertising on the boards this year. The response from fans has been, shall we say, mixed at best, with fans complaining about the distracting movement and abrupt changes in the middle of play

I don’t want to have to keep doing this all season long, but that the opening media blitz introducing this idea was basically “people are going to get used to it” it appears that the only way to show how terrible it comes across is to continue sharing how not-used-to-it we are.