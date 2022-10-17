Red Wings vs Kings Game Day Updates

Updates

Tyler Bertuzzi is out 4-6 weeks with an upper body injury — Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) October 17, 2022

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde says Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) is out 4-6 weeks. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) October 17, 2022

So the question here with Bertuzzi likely hitting IR is who gets the first callup. If Zadina is solid do they fill for depth in the bottom six with Givani Smith or do they call up Jonatan Berggren with the expectation he’s going to log some minutes?

Jonathan Quick is the first goaltender off, so we'll presume him in net tonight for his third start of the season. — Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) October 17, 2022

Red Wings Lineup

Domink Kubalik – Dylan Larkin – Lucas Raymond

Filip Zadina – Andrew Copp – David Perron

Elmer Soderblom – Michael Rasmussen – Oskar Sundqvist

Pius Suter – Joe Veleno – Adam Erne

Ben Chiarot – Moritz Seider

Olli Maatta – Filip Hronek

Robert Hagg – Gustav Lindstrom

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

Kings Lineup

Kevin Fiala - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Iafallo - Quinton Byfield - Gabriel Vilardi

Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Sean Durzi - Matt Roy

Alexander Edler - Brandt Clarke

Jonathan Quick

Cal Petersen

Three Keys to the Game

Don’t Chase the Game: LA isn’t looking like they’re going to make a lot of noise in the Pacific Division this season, but they’ve got some kids who have outstanding skills that have to be taken seriously. Managing the puck and letting it do the work of getting around those kids will be a key.

Respect your Elders: Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty are over the hill, but they’re not dust yet. I’d force Doughty to keep showing he has a defensive step, but I’d just as soon keep the puck away from Kopitar. On the other side, I had no idea Alex Edler hadn’t retired and I think the wings should key on him hard.

Shots on Net: Jonathan Quick made a name for himself for acrobatics. He’s also a guy who gives up ridiculous rebounds. Make him do that.