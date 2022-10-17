 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Wings vs Kings Game Day Updates

By J.J. from Kansas
Los Angeles Kings v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

So the question here with Bertuzzi likely hitting IR is who gets the first callup. If Zadina is solid do they fill for depth in the bottom six with Givani Smith or do they call up Jonatan Berggren with the expectation he’s going to log some minutes?

Red Wings Lineup

Domink Kubalik – Dylan Larkin – Lucas Raymond
Filip Zadina – Andrew Copp – David Perron
Elmer Soderblom – Michael Rasmussen – Oskar Sundqvist
Pius Suter – Joe Veleno – Adam Erne

Ben Chiarot – Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta – Filip Hronek
Robert Hagg – Gustav Lindstrom

Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic

Kings Lineup

Kevin Fiala - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Iafallo - Quinton Byfield - Gabriel Vilardi
Brendan Lemieux - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Sean Durzi - Matt Roy
Alexander Edler - Brandt Clarke

Jonathan Quick
Cal Petersen

Three Keys to the Game

Don’t Chase the Game: LA isn’t looking like they’re going to make a lot of noise in the Pacific Division this season, but they’ve got some kids who have outstanding skills that have to be taken seriously. Managing the puck and letting it do the work of getting around those kids will be a key.

Respect your Elders: Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty are over the hill, but they’re not dust yet. I’d force Doughty to keep showing he has a defensive step, but I’d just as soon keep the puck away from Kopitar. On the other side, I had no idea Alex Edler hadn’t retired and I think the wings should key on him hard.

Shots on Net: Jonathan Quick made a name for himself for acrobatics. He’s also a guy who gives up ridiculous rebounds. Make him do that.

