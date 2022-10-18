Quick Hits: The Give and Take Edition

Missed posting this yesterday. A must-see

No words. Just awful.

Look, it’s too early to even be using the “it’s early” caveat, but I do wonder how tense things will get in New Jersey — a team expected to rise up the Metro standings — if win No. 1 doesn’t come soon. Miles Wood was already calling the Devils’ home-opener against Detroit on Saturday a “must win” and, instead, Jersey gave up four second-period goals to a Wings team playing the second half of back-to-backs.

Yes, the Devils outshot Detroit 39-22, but we’re at a point where only the result matters for this club. The angry mob was already gathering on Saturday: “Fire Lindy” chants could be heard in the Prudential Center as coach Lindy Ruff and the club now sit 0-2-0 on the season. This is suddenly a big week for the Devils.