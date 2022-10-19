Jakub Vrana placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

The NHL and NHLPA announced Wednesday night that Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will be unavailable to play the foreseeable future.

In a news release, the league and its player’s union said Vrana will be “unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA.”

We have no idea what care Vrana will be receiving, but the NHL says he will return to Detroit when cleared for on-ice competition by program officials.

This is obviously awful news. Vrana had missed Monday’s game and then practice on Tuesday due to personal reasons.

We will not speculate here because we respect Vrana’s privacy. I can only hope that he’s in a good place and receiving the treatment he needs.