Quick Hits: The Leader of Men Edition

In Red Wings Land

“I think the game now has just gotten a lot faster,” Veleno said. “I thought I was a little bit too heavy last year. I feel really good at the weight I’m at now. You got to be able to skate and make plays at a high level. Just working on that over the summer helped a lot.”

This was my concern about Veleno last year when he wasn’t as fast as advertised but was meaty as hell. I’m glad that he’s working on that.

Around the League

“Nothing changes for me with this contract for things like that from a hockey perspective,” Allen said. “We’re going to have some young players back there but we’ve got some savvy veterans as well. I understand where we’re trying to go with this team and my job’s to try to be a leader back there, be a stable presence in the net and sort of continue what I’ve been doing the last couple of years here, and nothing really changes from that front for me personally.”

Gotta have somebody who can play goal. Congrats, Jay Gallon.