Quick Hits: The On the Money Edition

We will not speculate here because we respect Vrana’s privacy. I can only hope that he’s in a good place and receiving the treatment he needs.

Two first-round draft picks will make their pro goaltending debut tonight inside @VanAndelArena. @DetroitRedWings @SebastianCossa (15th overall in 2021) starts for @griffinshockey vs @PredsNHL Jaroslav Askarov (11th overall in 2020) for @mkeadmirals pic.twitter.com/ipyt9btisM — Bob Kaser (@bkaser1) October 19, 2022

Hockey Canada had 3 different secret slush funds to pay for sexual assault settlements but told Olympic gold medallist Katie Weatherston "it only had $4,000 available to cover medical expenses for an ongoing traumatic brain injury she sustained while playing for Team Canada." https://t.co/POoJBzWi7d — Stacey Abrams for Conn Smythe: A Hockey Podcast (@saucyrockets) October 19, 2022

She’s now speaking out publicly and questioning Hockey Canada’s priorities in light of recent reports that the organization has paid out millions of dollars in settlements for sexual abuse allegations. “It was a slap in the face back then, when I was told they only have $4,000 to give me,” Weatherston told CBC News. “And now it’s absolutely shocking what’s come out and that they had no money for me, but they have money for this.… It’s not fair. I don’t want to see it happen to other young female athletes.”

“Started bugging him in training camp and getting back on the ice,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “So they looked at it, images taken. Decided on surgery. Had it in Minneapolis.” Landeskog missed the final 23 games of the 2021-22 season after having knee surgery March 14. He returned for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games to help Colorado win the Stanley Cup.

Last summer, teams were told to expect the cap to go up by $1M in 2023-24, then hopefully to $87.5-$88M in 2024-25 and $92M in 2025-26. However, the commissioner indicated there’s a “good probability” the escrow balance will be paid off by the end of this season. (The escrow balance is money owed from the players to the owners because revenues dropped during the pandemic, almost entirely due to games without fans. It started at $1.1B.)

All the more reason the Larkin extension people will gripe about will be fine.