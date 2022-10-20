Red Wings unveil 2022-23 Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey

After the Detroit Red Wings released what was widely regarded as an abomination of a jersey the first go around with reverse retros, they had a chance to redeem themselves. And, to many, it doesn’t appear that they did. Nonetheless, they revealed their Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys with the rest of the NHL teams.

The fan reaction has definitely been mixed. Some, like our very own Jake Rivard, love the design of the new jersey. Others, like me, don’t. The majority appear to not be in favor of the design, pointing out that it looks a ton like the one the Chicago Blackhawks have. But when you have a kit as perfect as the one the Red Wings have had since their inception, it’s hard to make new jersey designs. Nonetheless, fans have a new way to support their favorite team. These jerseys will be released for public purchase on November 15th.