Quick Hits: The Rank Edition

In Red Wings Land

The Red Wings' retro sweater for 2022-23. They can wear it up to 10 times; as of now, dates are:

Nov. 28 vs. Maple Leafs

Dec. 13 vs. Hurricanes

Dec. 31 vs. Senators

Jan. 10 vs. Jets

Jan. 24 vs. Sharks

Feb. 11 vs. Canucks pic.twitter.com/v77FE7zKTX — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) October 20, 2022

Just in case you were looking for tickets to those games.

“We’re comfortable with the 19 guys we have going forward,” Lalonde said. He added, “Everyone in this league is going to go through injuries, even worse than what we’re going through. We just happen to be going through it at the front end of the season. But, again, the positive is … if this team would have (had) three of their top six, two of their first-line guys go down, I don’t think they’d have much of a chance. I think that is the luxury we’re having with more depth.”

Also stuff in there about expected PP line shakeups.

Around the League

“We’re having conversations. A lot of negotiating, going back and forth. Ultimately, in my heart, it’s where I want to be,” Larkin told 32 Thoughts: The Podcast in September. “I don’t really see myself playing for another team. It’s moving along. I can’t really tell you when or how [the deal gets resolved], but that’s where I want to be.” Larkin’s no-trade clause kicks in this season, giving him some measure of control as he skates toward his payday and first taste of free agency. The No. 1 pivot is Yzerman’s top priority among a group of 10 impending unrestricted free agents that includes Tyler Bertuzzi, Adam Erne, Olli Maatta, and Alex Nedeljkovic.

Oh shit not Adam Erne.

Two Red Wings in the top 50 here.