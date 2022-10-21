Red Wings @ Blackhawks: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

We may have second-line Raymond and top-line Perron. That’s the update.

Predicted Lineups

Red Wings

Kubalik-Larkin-Perron

Zadina-Copp-Raymond

Söderblom-Rasmussen-Sundqvist

Suter-Veleno-Erne

Chiarot-Seider

Määttä-Hronek

Lindström-Hägg

Ned

Husso

(As always with goaltending, that could change, but polls are leaning Ned.)

Blackhawks

Athanasiou-Domi-Kane

T.Johnson-Toews-Raddysh

Kurashev-Dickinson-Lafferty

Khaira-Entwhistle-Blackwell

J.Johnson-S.Jones

Tinordi-Murphy

McCabe-C.Jones

Mrazek

Stalock

Keys to the Game