Red Wings @ Blackhawks: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
We may have second-line Raymond and top-line Perron. That’s the update.
Predicted Lineups
Red Wings
Kubalik-Larkin-Perron
Zadina-Copp-Raymond
Söderblom-Rasmussen-Sundqvist
Suter-Veleno-Erne
Chiarot-Seider
Määttä-Hronek
Lindström-Hägg
Ned
Husso
(As always with goaltending, that could change, but polls are leaning Ned.)
Blackhawks
Athanasiou-Domi-Kane
T.Johnson-Toews-Raddysh
Kurashev-Dickinson-Lafferty
Khaira-Entwhistle-Blackwell
J.Johnson-S.Jones
Tinordi-Murphy
McCabe-C.Jones
Mrazek
Stalock
Keys to the Game
- Special teams not “special” teams: our units haven’t been god awful, let’s keep it that way, because we know how quickly our powerplay can go pooperplay. Not that we even need to kill penalties because we don’t do bad things but you know these refs and their imaginations.
- Stevie Y Goon Squad: it’s the Hawks, there will be scuffles, disagreements, and perhaps even fisticuffs. I’m tasking Chiarot to prevent Larkin from throwing any punches, we don’t want a Mantha Maimed Mitten Moment.
- Old friends: don’t let AA score, if Mrazek is in net don’t let him get the s-word. We have dumber tweets to send than “lost the trade!”
