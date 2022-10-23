Morning Skate: Ducks vs Red Wings preview and how to watch

When: 5:00 PM Eastern

Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

TV: ESPN

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Still undefeated in regulation.

The 2-0-2 Red Wings look to bounce back from a disappointing collapse in Chicago Friday night. Despite a gutting OT loss, the Wings come into Sunday afternoon with points in all four games so far this season. The Wings are hosting the Ducks — a team with one win on the season, and that game was the season-opener.

The Ducks roster includes forward Trevor Zegras, who was one of the finalists in last years race for the Calder Trophy. That award ended up going to Moritz Seider, who has struggled to put up offense early on in this new season. The game is also an early start, which the Red Wings have been particularly vulnerable with afternoon games. Puck drop is also right after the Lions-Cowboys game will end, so prepare your emotion and pack your patience!

Some good news: Dylan Larkin doesn’t look like he will be missing any time after an injury scare in Chicago. He was skating Saturday afternoon:

Dylan Larkin is practicing with the team today. We can all take another deep breath #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) October 22, 2022

The Wings are without two of their key scorers: Tyler Bertuzzi has been sidelined with an upper-body injury and Jakub Vrana was recently placed in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Even without those two, Detroit has shown great improvement in its depth-scoring so far. Yes they are banged up, but they should be able to handle this Anaheim Ducks team.