Quick Hits: The Face Edition

In Red Wings Land

“We don’t have a right-shot face-off guy, so there’s going to be nights it looks like that,” he said. “It’s on our lefties to be better in the dot and it’s on all five of us to be improved with our face-off intensity.”

We gotta get Luke Glendening back.

On another topic, I hate the way this headline is written. ‘Face-Off Improvement among details of Red Wings’ Focus’ would be fine. I know the thing where you’re not supposed to end a sentence with a preposition is an outdated rule that hardly works, but it works for me here.

Anyway, I’m a nerd and you should ignore that part. The story itself has a number of details in regards to the Wings struggles at the dots.

Around the League

Ville Husso opened his tenure as Detroit’s starter with a 29-save shutout. That memorable debut is just the beginning of Husso’s potential with the Red Wings, who have desperately needed stability between the pipes. Looks like Husso — in tandem with Alex Nedeljkovic — is primed to provide it.

Wings are ranked at 16 here.

It’s happened before where NHL draftees never signed for the club that selected them, none more memorable than Eric Lindros making it clear to the Quebec Nordiques he would not play for them if they took him first overall in the 1991 draft – Quebec drafted him anyway, and Lindros never signed for them.

Eric Lindros never had to deal with social media backlash, but I promise you if Connor Bedard lays out that he wouldn’t sign with the ‘Yotes, it would create a massive black eye for the league and the Coyotes and I guarantee a bunch of stuffy old writers would spout pure venom at the kid for laying out a take I find hard to disagree with.

Just because the rules of being drafted are the way they are doesn’t mean a kid has to like it. Kid’s gotta be good if he’s going to go this route though.