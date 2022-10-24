Quick Hits: The Menace Edition

In Red Wings Land
Detroit Red Wings enjoy seeing Ben Chiarot ‘running around and killing people’ - Freep
Ben Chiarot is a menace pic.twitter.com/0JGDXs1R94— IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) October 23, 2022
“I think he felt he got a little hit from behind there,” coach Derek Lalonde said. “He joked after the second that a few years ago, that probably would have been 15 minutes of penalties after taking a hit like that. Instead he did it the right way and went physical and basically won the shift. That was a positive.”
I like him.
Around the League
Kessel talks ironman streak, love of game with NHL.com
“I have no doubt he doesn’t know,” said Wade Arnott, Kessel’s longtime agent. “The majority of guys, if they said something like that, you would be skeptical, cynical and might not believe him. But with Phil, I really do believe he doesn’t know.
“Phil’s not someone who looks back at numbers, stats, things like that. He doesn’t look back. He lives in the moment. He lives for the moment.”
Nothing is less surprising.
Marshawn Lynch doing Zamboni donuts is everything good in this world - SBN
It was announced Monday morning that Lynch and musician Macklemore had become minority owners of the Seattle Kraken, and with that comes all sorts of perks — like using the Zamboni whenever you want.
In terms of owners wasting resources for their own entertainment this is pretty good.
