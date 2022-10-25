 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Wings vs Devils: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By jpicks19
Game Day Updates

no other lineup changes anticipated after the morning skate.

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards
Kubalik - Larkin - Raymond
Zadina - Copp - Perron
Soderblom - Rasmussen - Sundqvist
Suter - Veleno - Erne

Defense
Chiarot - Seider
Maatta - Hronek
Hagg - Lindstrom
Oesterle

Goalies
Nedeljkovic
Husso

New Jersey

Forwards
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Sharangovich - Hughes - Mercer
Wood - Haula - Tatar
Bahl - McLeod - Bastian
Defense
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Marino - Graves
Smith - Severson
Goalies
Vanecek
Blackwood

Keys to the Game

1. Pepper the Goalie

The Devils goaltending has been a major Achilles heel for them already this season, picking up right where they left off last season. Some things never change and for the Devils that’s clearly their goaltending. Detroit will likely receive instruction from the coaching staff to fire shots from anywhere tonight. The Devils goaltending likely do not have a high level of confidence right now and a weak goal early could bury them. Especially with New Jersey having played last night, Detroit needs to jump on this tired group and throw everything at the net and get their for the rebounds forcing the Devils onto their heels.

2. Keep the Special Teams Special

The penalty kill remains perfect so far this season for Detroit. The unit has come to life, assisted by solid goaltending. Detroit just needs to maintain what they’ve been doing there and keep an eye on Dougie Hamilton as he is the straw that stirs the Devils powerplay.

As for Detroit’s powerplay it has often looked out of sorts in the early going. Some of that can be chalked up to a lot of changing personnel and adapting to each other both as part of an overturned roster, and losing critical members to injury early in the season. However last game they seemed to have it figured out, going 3 for 5 with the man advantage against the very talented Gibson. If Detroit can capture that magic again, they can win the crucial special teams battle.

3. Battle Through the Current

The aforementioned special teams are critical tonight because of what the Wings will be facing against New Jersey. Although the Devils will be playing the second half of back to backs, they have been a monster possession team in the early going. Their metrics are staggering. If not for goaltending they could potentially be undefeated. So it’s probably asking a lot for Detroit to simply keep the puck all night. The Devils are going to have their fair share of offensive pressure and shots. Detroit will have to minimize the damage as best they can, trying to limit the quality of chances and play as a cohesive unit at all times defensively. Then pick and choose their moments to counter attack and capitalize on their chances.

