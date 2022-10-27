Morning Skate: Red Wings at Bruins, Preview & How to Watch

When: 7:00 PM Eastern

Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA

TV: BSDET, NESN, SNO, SNP, SNE

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Bruins Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Detroit heads out of town to escape the memory of Tuesday’s loss against the Devils at home. In doing so, they’ll meet a hot Boston Bruins squad rocking a 6-1-0 record and a three-game winning streak looking to end their homestand on a high note.

The Wings will get this taste of competition early but then won’t see the Bruins again until March. By then, a lot more will be known about how competitive the Bruins will still be in the Atlantic (and how competitive they’ll be as well.

Hints from Boston’s side that despite the streak, we may see the backup Jeremy Swayman in net rather than Linus Ullmark. Swayman owns Boston’s only loss so far this season.

The Wings practiced yesterday with Jordan Oesterle as a forward in place of Oskar Sundqvist. Derek Lalonde indicated Sundqvist is day-to-day and may not be able to go, but also that his unavailability might create a call-up (I’d be perfectly fine playing Oesterle as a forward, but Givani Smith would likely be the callup).