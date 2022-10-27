Red Wings at Bruins: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
Montgomery: Brad Marchand is IN for tonight’s game.— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 27, 2022
UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled right wing Matt Luff from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 27, 2022
» https://t.co/czP0KJ9sb3 pic.twitter.com/sR03xTpKmr
Sundqvist out, Luff in tonight at Boston, per Coach Lalonde. #DETvsBOS | #LGRW— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 27, 2022
PP1: Krejci, Pastrnak, Marchand, Bergeron, DeBrusk— Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) October 26, 2022
PP2: Lindholm, Zacha, Hall, Coyle, Foligno
Montgomery: Swayman starts tonight.— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 27, 2022
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Joe Veleno - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond
Elmer Söderblom - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Matt Luff - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Määttä - Filip Hronek
Robert Hägg - Gustav Lindström
Goalies
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic
Boston
Forwards
Taylor Hall - David Krejci - David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake Debrusk
Pavel Zacha - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - AJ Greer
Defense
Hampus Lindholm - Matt Grzelcyk
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Keys to the Game
1. No shortcuts
One of the things that hurt the Wings against the Devils was getting away from their structure. the 80-foot breakout pass strategy is hard to implement and generally doesn’t come with rewards often enough to be worthwhile. This is especially true against a team like Boston that plays responsible defensively. Getting back to the structure where teammates would remain in closer support will be necessary.
2. Move the puck, play the body
There’s nothing more satisfying than lifting a guy’s stick and heading the other way with the puck. There’s also few things harder to actually pull off well. If you don’t do it right all you really accomplish is slowing him down. The priority in such interactions should be to deny him space AND the puck. If you can’t do both then the first one is actually more important.
3. Extra focus on special teams
Getting better at 5-on-5 is more important, but there’s a wrinkle based on Marchand being back: Montgomery said he doesn’t intend for Marchand to play in Boston’s game tomorrow and is going to try to limit his minutes to 16-17 for this one. That means getting Patrice Bergeron his extra minutes via special teams play. He’s a menace on both ends of that spectrum.
Loading comments...