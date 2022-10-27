Red Wings at Bruins: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Montgomery: Brad Marchand is IN for tonight’s game. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 27, 2022

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled right wing Matt Luff from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



» https://t.co/czP0KJ9sb3 pic.twitter.com/sR03xTpKmr — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 27, 2022

Sundqvist out, Luff in tonight at Boston, per Coach Lalonde. #DETvsBOS | #LGRW — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 27, 2022

PP1: Krejci, Pastrnak, Marchand, Bergeron, DeBrusk

PP2: Lindholm, Zacha, Hall, Coyle, Foligno — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) October 26, 2022

Montgomery: Swayman starts tonight. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 27, 2022

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - David Perron

Joe Veleno - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond

Elmer Söderblom - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Matt Luff - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Olli Määttä - Filip Hronek

Robert Hägg - Gustav Lindström

Goalies

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

Boston

Forwards

Taylor Hall - David Krejci - David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake Debrusk

Pavel Zacha - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - AJ Greer

Defense

Hampus Lindholm - Matt Grzelcyk

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Keys to the Game

1. No shortcuts

One of the things that hurt the Wings against the Devils was getting away from their structure. the 80-foot breakout pass strategy is hard to implement and generally doesn’t come with rewards often enough to be worthwhile. This is especially true against a team like Boston that plays responsible defensively. Getting back to the structure where teammates would remain in closer support will be necessary.

2. Move the puck, play the body

There’s nothing more satisfying than lifting a guy’s stick and heading the other way with the puck. There’s also few things harder to actually pull off well. If you don’t do it right all you really accomplish is slowing him down. The priority in such interactions should be to deny him space AND the puck. If you can’t do both then the first one is actually more important.

3. Extra focus on special teams

Getting better at 5-on-5 is more important, but there’s a wrinkle based on Marchand being back: Montgomery said he doesn’t intend for Marchand to play in Boston’s game tomorrow and is going to try to limit his minutes to 16-17 for this one. That means getting Patrice Bergeron his extra minutes via special teams play. He’s a menace on both ends of that spectrum.