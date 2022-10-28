Quick Hits: The Getting Rebuilt Edition

In Red Wings Land

He also got himself in some hot water during the 2012 NHL lockout, calling league commissioner Gary Bettman an idiot.

I liked that about him. I’m glad he’s getting things put back together for himself.

Around the League

It seems fitting the Jets are the first opponents to face the Coyotes at Mullett Arena. In 1996, Winnipeg lost its team, which was moved to Phoenix, and now the Jets return to less-than-cordial visiting quarters.

Embarrassing.

No player has been more dangerous on the offensive end of the ice than Artemi Panarin through the opening two weeks of the 2022-23 season. In eight games, Panarin has registered an NHL-best 12 points (four goals & eight assists), including goals in three of his last five contests. The New York Rangers star winger has also registered at least one point in six of his eight games this season.

He’s a -4 though?