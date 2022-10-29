Minnesota Wild @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

Ville Husso will start tonight in net. This is the first time straying away from the rotation. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) October 29, 2022

Jordan Oesterle will be in the lineup tonight for the first time this season. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) October 29, 2022

This is from the Minnesota Wild PR page on Twitter:

Tyson Jost looks to be scratched for a second straight game #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 29, 2022

Filip Gustavsson gets his second #mnwild start tonight. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 29, 2022

Projected Lines

[Ed Note: All I’ve got so far is Daniella saying Oesterle is in, Veleno is in, and that Smith has been called up. I would assume they’ll play the recently recalled guy, but we’re completely guessing on the lines. Oesterle has played forward before, but if they want to call it 11-7, let them. Don’t treat these combos like they came from observation - J.J.]

Forwards

Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Elmer Soderblom – Andrew Copp – David Perron

Adam Erne – Joe Veleno – Filip Zadina

Jordan Oesterle – Pius Suter – Givani Smith

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Olli Maatta - Filip Hronek

Robert Hagg – Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

WILD

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov – Frederick Gaudreau – Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno – Marco Rossi – Matthew Boldy

Brandon Duhaime – Joel Ericsson Ek – Ryan Hartman

Mason Shaw – Sam Steel – Conor Dewar

Defense

Jacob Middleton – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Calen Addison

Jon Merrill – Matthew Dumba

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Keys to the Game

Shoot the Puck

Detroit has really struggled the last couple games to find the back of the net. Part of that is because they have passed up several good opportunities for a shot trying to find a better one. Minnesota’s goalies have been struggling to keep pucks out of their net. This feels like a case of the moveable object versus the stoppable force and the one who can overcome their struggles will likely walk away with two points tonight.

Stay Out of the Box

Before the last game with Boston, Detroit’s penalty kill had been on fire but the Bruins scored almost too easily with the man advantage several times. Minnesota comes in with a statistically better power play than Boston’s. It is imperative that Detroit stays out of the sin bin tonight.

Get More Physical

This team is at its best when they are using their size and willingness to play the physical game to their advantage. Kaprizov, Zuccarello, and Boldy are tough enough to contain in general. But if the Wings give them space like they did with Boston and New Jersey and allow them to go wherever they want on the ice without any resistance they will be next