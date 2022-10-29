Minnesota Wild @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
Ville Husso will start tonight in net. This is the first time straying away from the rotation. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) October 29, 2022
October 29, 2022
Jordan Oesterle will be in the lineup tonight for the first time this season. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) October 29, 2022
This is from the Minnesota Wild PR page on Twitter:
Tyson Jost looks to be scratched for a second straight game #mnwild— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 29, 2022
Filip Gustavsson gets his second #mnwild start tonight.— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 29, 2022
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
[Ed Note: All I’ve got so far is Daniella saying Oesterle is in, Veleno is in, and that Smith has been called up. I would assume they’ll play the recently recalled guy, but we’re completely guessing on the lines. Oesterle has played forward before, but if they want to call it 11-7, let them. Don’t treat these combos like they came from observation - J.J.]
Forwards
Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Elmer Soderblom – Andrew Copp – David Perron
Adam Erne – Joe Veleno – Filip Zadina
Jordan Oesterle – Pius Suter – Givani Smith
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta - Filip Hronek
Robert Hagg – Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic
WILD
Forwards
Kirill Kaprizov – Frederick Gaudreau – Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno – Marco Rossi – Matthew Boldy
Brandon Duhaime – Joel Ericsson Ek – Ryan Hartman
Mason Shaw – Sam Steel – Conor Dewar
Defense
Jacob Middleton – Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin – Calen Addison
Jon Merrill – Matthew Dumba
Goalies
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Keys to the Game
Shoot the Puck
Detroit has really struggled the last couple games to find the back of the net. Part of that is because they have passed up several good opportunities for a shot trying to find a better one. Minnesota’s goalies have been struggling to keep pucks out of their net. This feels like a case of the moveable object versus the stoppable force and the one who can overcome their struggles will likely walk away with two points tonight.
Stay Out of the Box
Before the last game with Boston, Detroit’s penalty kill had been on fire but the Bruins scored almost too easily with the man advantage several times. Minnesota comes in with a statistically better power play than Boston’s. It is imperative that Detroit stays out of the sin bin tonight.
Get More Physical
This team is at its best when they are using their size and willingness to play the physical game to their advantage. Kaprizov, Zuccarello, and Boldy are tough enough to contain in general. But if the Wings give them space like they did with Boston and New Jersey and allow them to go wherever they want on the ice without any resistance they will be next
