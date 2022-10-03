Quick Hits: The Loooking Up at the Competition Edition

In Red Wings Land

Toronto Maple Leafs: F Curtis Douglas, 6-9 The hulking former Windsor Spitfire finally clicked last season with the Leafs’ AHL affiliate, putting up 13 goals, 21 assists and 86 penalty minutes in just 67 games. He’s fighting for the Leafs’ fourth-line center spot.

The only guy taller than Elmer. I think ours has the highest ceiling though.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Forward Boris Katchouk is expected to miss approximately 4-6 weeks (left ankle sprain).



Forward Jujhar Khaira is day-to-day with a right ankle injury. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 2, 2022

Katchouk was involved in a lot of physical play for the Hawks and was definitely trying to leave his mark.

Around the League

Yzerman has resisted trading his first-round picks in the past. With two second-rounders in the upcoming draft, however, perhaps he’d make an exception for a defenseman such as Chychrun. Should the Wings become a playoff club this season, their first-round pick would be in the lower half of the 2023 draft. It could be a risk worth taking.

I don’t think Detroit’s first gets Chychrun by itself and I’m afraid of what else would have to come along with that.

I don’t know whether trading for this kid would put to rest the reminders of the Cholowski draft or make them more commonplace. I’d prefer the former by a lot.